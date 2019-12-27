Letters to the Editor, Dec. 27, 2019

Reality hits soon enough

To the editor -

I do understand where Mr. Kent is coming from in his editorial about Santa.

My own views on men in Santa suits are colored by the local “Santa” where I grew up, a highly creepy specimen, having been exposed as a child predator. I steer clear of the Mall Santas: time for Mrs. Claus to take over that duty.

Having said that, I’m always moved by children’s willingness to believe in Santa. For a lot of kids he is a benign adult who cares about them and whose purpose is life is to make children happy, one day a year. He may be the nicest adult they “know.” He is the Spirit of holiday joy, religiously non-specific, undemanding, and happy. For some children he is the best male adult in their lives.

Attention should be paid to a child’s need to believe in Santa, or the Tooth Fairy, or a Guardian Angel, or God. I’m partial myself to “the Sanity Clause,” invoked by Chico Marx. Faith itself is real. Reality itself hits us all soon enough.

Naidine Adams, Rapid City

