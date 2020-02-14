Letters to the Editor, Feb. 14, 2020

Offended by personal attacks
To the editor,
I have already voted “yes” for the proposed $190 million school bond, despite the arguments and objections raised by my friend and neighbor, Tonchi Weaver. But I am offended by Sean Bradley’s smug and self-satisfied dismissals of Tonchi and her group. Tonchi is a citizen-activist who cares deeply about our community and its well-being. She does a lot of homework before taking a position, and then she puts herself on the line by speaking up and asking tough questions.
I often disagree with her, as I do on the bond issue, but I respect her enormously. Rapid City is a better place because Tonchi holds public officials accountable and insists that they make their case with facts, not mere rhetoric. She deserves Mr. Bradley’s thanks, not his ridicule.
You have free articles remaining.
Don Frankenfeld, Rapid City
Now that it is over
To the editor,
Now that Moscow Mitch's farce of a "trial" is over and Trump an his Russian allies have been given the green light to sabotage another American election, Republican pundits will be focusing more on smearing Democratic candidates. No sense wasting time and energy on losers so they'll wait till the nominees are chosen before intensifying their unfounded attacks on the winners. Time is not a problem because they don't have to rely on lengthy investigations or evidence.
They'll just make it all up and their followers will eat it up like they do all the rest of the lies they spew out constantly. I don't know who coined the phrase, "Never underestimate the stupidity of the American people." But it should be the Republican party motto. It has worked so well for them.
Terry Painter, Rapid City