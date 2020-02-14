Letters to the Editor, Feb. 14, 2020

Offended by personal attacks

To the editor,

I have already voted “yes” for the proposed $190 million school bond, despite the arguments and objections raised by my friend and neighbor, Tonchi Weaver. But I am offended by Sean Bradley’s smug and self-satisfied dismissals of Tonchi and her group. Tonchi is a citizen-activist who cares deeply about our community and its well-being. She does a lot of homework before taking a position, and then she puts herself on the line by speaking up and asking tough questions.

I often disagree with her, as I do on the bond issue, but I respect her enormously. Rapid City is a better place because Tonchi holds public officials accountable and insists that they make their case with facts, not mere rhetoric. She deserves Mr. Bradley’s thanks, not his ridicule.

Don Frankenfeld, Rapid City

Now that it is over

To the editor,