Letters to the Editor, Feb. 9, 2020

This Governor and her supporters continue to believe as Trump and other Republicans do that our Constitution can be thrown aside if they do not like parts of it. Senator Cammack said that we need to do this because of the damage caused in North Dakota. Perhaps he is looking at the wrong damage.

He might look at the countless oils spills in North Dakota damaging a vast areas of land. KOTA News said “The pipeline operator initially said about 1,000 square feet (92.9 square meters) of cropland was affected. But the owner of the cropland said it may have contaminated as much as 400,000 square feet (37,161 square meters) of soil.” I suggest that by allowing this Canadian Pipeline we are endangering the entire state. Some of these numerous North Dakota spills may take more than a decade to clean up if ever. If we are to allow this pipeline we need a ten billion dollar bond in place to protect the South Dakota Tax payer.

Brent Cox, Sturgis

Vote no

Upon moving here, my family took hope in our state motto: “Under God, the people rule”. Sadly, the school bond proposal, has revealed the same failed tax policies at root in the demise of many cities up and down the sea coasts of our nation - a big city liberal agenda