Letters to the Editor, Feb. 9, 2020

This is important
If I didn’t think this was important, I wouldn’t be writing this. I’m a student and my entire education has been based on dreaming of a new fine arts wing.
A facility that can show what this district has worked for with our fine arts. The community has seen that the schools are outdated, we have made it clear that Steven’s Orchestra practices in a hallway, the bands are overcrowded in their band rooms, the stairs limits the mobility along with the lack of space to add these handicap opportunities.
This is not the first time hearing of these, there was hope back in 2016 of building a new fine arts wing, yet it wasn’t prioritized with other maintenance needs within the district. Now it’s time to take action and give us our fine arts wing, our school renovations, uncrowded schools, a safer district, and an even better education system for the children of tomorrow.
Rapid City has a bright future but we must consider the schools in that future.
Tate Erickson, Rapid City
Dumbing down students with communism
To the editor,
Dumbing down students by communism is most influential at the university level, it has also influenced primary and secondary school education. Its influence has undermined children's intellectual development and maturity, making them more susceptible to leftist influences in college.
It has caused generations of students to have less and less knowledge and less ability to reason and engage in critical thinking. This has gone on for over a hundred years. In addition to instilling atheism and communist ideology in students, primary and secondary education in the United States engages in psychological manipulation that destroys students traditional beliefs and morals.
Whether democratic politics can be pursued in a manner that is truly beneficial to all depends not only on the level of their knowledge and understanding. If voters are not well-versed in history, political and economic systems, and social issues, they will have difficulty electing officials who will base their platforms on the long-term and fundamental interests of the country and society. This puts the country in a dangerous situation. Unlike the rebellious student leaders in the 1960's who could speak eloquently, today's young people who participated in street protests and were interviewed by television news lacked basic common sense.
Rick Lewis, Spearfish
Continuing to push unconstitutional laws
To the editor,
Sturgis Crackerbarrel recently spoke about Riot Boosting laws the Governor Noem continues to push even though most of these law were found to be unconstitutional. I repeat that “unconstitutional”.
This Governor and her supporters continue to believe as Trump and other Republicans do that our Constitution can be thrown aside if they do not like parts of it. Senator Cammack said that we need to do this because of the damage caused in North Dakota. Perhaps he is looking at the wrong damage.
He might look at the countless oils spills in North Dakota damaging a vast areas of land. KOTA News said “The pipeline operator initially said about 1,000 square feet (92.9 square meters) of cropland was affected. But the owner of the cropland said it may have contaminated as much as 400,000 square feet (37,161 square meters) of soil.” I suggest that by allowing this Canadian Pipeline we are endangering the entire state. Some of these numerous North Dakota spills may take more than a decade to clean up if ever. If we are to allow this pipeline we need a ten billion dollar bond in place to protect the South Dakota Tax payer.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
Vote no
Upon moving here, my family took hope in our state motto: “Under God, the people rule”. Sadly, the school bond proposal, has revealed the same failed tax policies at root in the demise of many cities up and down the sea coasts of our nation - a big city liberal agenda
It calls for some of the highest property tax rates with no checks and balances attached. Will the school district standardize the design of new schools, as done in Wyoming, to drastically lower costs? How about specific goals for improved academic performance? We are once again expected to hand money over to government with no requirements or constraints attached. This is not a responsible plan.
A vote No can be temporary until a more conservative spending plan is developed. A vote YES will allow high property tax rates and failing schools indefinitely. The school board has garnered powerful progressive allies to coerce passage of this massive tax increase. Nevertheless, reasonable citizens can vote No to save Rapid City from typical urban decline. I still hold out hope for us on February 25th. After all, we live in a republic, a Republic where: “Under God, the people rule”.
Matt Connor, Rapid City