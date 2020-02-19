Letters to the Editor, Feb. 19, 2020

The Pathways curriculum will soon be forced on our high school students, and some hope it will make our alternative high school unnecessary. It's weird that part of the bond issue is for "Pathways related updates," when bond issues usually raise money for construction, not curricular changes. Even if Pathways proves to be a success, it's not a reason to abandon Rapid City High. Typically, one size doesn't fit all.

Vote NO Now, Vote YES Later

I support spending on schools, and the property taxes that support our schools. The 85 mils property tax increase is a 10.75% tax increase on the school portion. The legally binding ballot language is weak. A YES vote means that RCAS can set the millage anywhere they need, above 85 mils if necessary. They can pay off the bonds sooner with the increased tax revenues, and then run a campaign for a new bond, sold as "vote YES, no tax increase", they can build 3 elementary schools instead of 4, in short they can spend the money anyway they want. After you vote YES, as a voter you lose all leverage, for 25 years. We should vote NO on this ballot measure and save our YES vote for a tightly worded ballot measure that commits to a specific millage, and states exactly what will be built. Before I moved to Rapid City, I served on the Citizens Oversight Committee (COC) for a $300 million school bond measure, one that failed 3 times at the ballot before the citizens voted "YES", when the school district finally presented a solid plan with matching ballot language.