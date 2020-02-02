Letters to the Editor, Feb. 2, 2020

Divorce law reform needed

Divorce law reform can be an emotional issue. It affects 50% of people in S.D. The division of property section is particularly archaic and unethical. This section was written decades ago, when most women did not work outside the home. In the distant past it protected women and children in the event a man should leave them without financial support. Today it grants as an unearned "entitlement" up to 50% of a life's work and pension to one person, solely because they were married to another. Because the law is archaic and hasn't been updated the S.D. Supreme Court arbitrarily decided years ago to consider work pensions and IRA's "marital property," most often with no regard for who contributed, who earned the pension, or if there was any real support given. Division of property rulings are permanent. Immoral persons take part of the pension of a former spouse, even if they remarry into great wealth, or win the lottery for example. Unscrupulous people may commit adultery, remarry the adulterous partner, yet the Court still lets them keep a pension for the rest of their life. Support HB1155. In regard to current law,"Just because it's legal, doesn't make it right."