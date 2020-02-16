Letters to the Editor, Feb. 16, 2020

Limbaugh has been insatiably cruel to others in innumerable ways, from calling Michael J. Fox a phony over his Parkinsons, comparing a 12-year-old Chelsea Clinton to a dog, telling an African American woman to call back when she takes the bones out of her nose, naming children on government assisted lunches "wanton waifs", implying that gay men are Pedophiles, women "semen receptacles" and documented immigrants as "lazy". It is beyond me how this man could possibly join the truly notable recipients of the Medal of Freedom.

Mary Richards, Spearfish

Dumbing down students with communism

To the editor,

Dumbing down students by communism is most influential at the university level, it has also influenced primary and secondary school education. Its influence has undermined children's intellectual development and maturity, making them more susceptible to leftist influences in college.

It has caused generations of students to have less and less knowledge and less ability to reason and engage in critical thinking. This has gone on for over a hundred years. In addition to instilling atheism and communist ideology in students, primary and secondary education in the United States engages in psychological manipulation that destroys students traditional beliefs and morals.