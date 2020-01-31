Letters to the Editor, Jan. 31, 2020

Concerned citizens packed the room on January 16 at the Forest Service "scoping" meeting in which Barr Engineering (F3’s consultant) made a short presentation about the Environmental Assessment (EA) which they have been tasked to prepare. However, there was no group Q&A time for everyone in the room to hear the same thing. Instead, we were only allowed to mill about, find a FS or Barr employee to ask any questions individually – quite the divide and conquer approach!

If you missed this meeting, there is another chance to let your opinion be known. Written public comments may be sent to the Forest Service through February 5. E-mail your thoughts to: comments-rocky-mountain-black-hills-mystic@usda.gov with "F3 Jenny Gulch exploration project" in the subject line. Or fax your comments to 605-343-7134. The scoping document is online at the Black Hills National Forest's website.

This is one of those rare moments when citizens of the Black Hills can speak out and make a difference to protect our water! Please take advantage of this opportunity and comment now.

Rick Bell, Rapid City

Land of the free?

To the editor,

South Dakota the land of the free? Hahaha so in a state with the State motto being “under God the people