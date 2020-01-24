Letters to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2020

The continental USA and it's institutions were never effectively attacked. Likewise, during the Civil War, the South was never on the verge of defeating the North, and even if they had successfully seceded they wouldn't have had the resources or will to do anything more than protect their rights to have slaves.

But today, everything our country has ever stood for is under attack, and it's come from within.

The evidence is blatant, voluminous and available to anyone interested in facts. The re-election of Trump and his lackeys will do what WW2 and the Civil War couldn't: Destroy our democracy.

However, this is what most South Dakotan voters apparently want. Surely they're not naïve enough to anticipate any other result.

Terry Painter, Rapid City

Find a way to partner with schools

To the editor,