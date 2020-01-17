Letters to the Editor, Jan. 17, 2020

Why settle for less?
To the editor,
The bond issue sought by our school district to replace, build, or update current facilities will benefit today’s students and, importantly, future Rapid City students. From this retired teachers experience, the building and classrooms where students learn send an unspoken but strong message about the priority the community gives education.
It’s their workplace. Well designed, efficient buildings with state-of-the-art or updated environments demonstrate to students that education is highly valued, a top community priority. And it’s a long term investment, a commitment to our cities overall future growth.
The city and county employees don’t work in aging, rundown facilities, so why would our community settle for anything less for our children? Because they can’t advocate for themselves or vote. We are the adults, the voters, no matter your place in Rapid City: single, parent, grandparent, resident, renter, homeowner in the school district. So all the children are our responsibility to provide the best we can. They deserve nothing less. And if not now, when?
Louisa Rohrer, Rapid City
Senator Rounds, please tell the whole truth
You submitted a “Primer on US- Iran Relations” RCJ (1-12-2020). Unfortunately, in your haste to support the out-of-control President, you left out key historical facts:
1. In 1953 the CIA led a coup against the democratically elected Prime Minister, Moosad, and installed the Shah who brutally repressed and killed his opponents.
2. In 1967 the US helped the Shah build Iran's first nuclear reactor,
3. The Iranians overthrew the Shah during 1979 revolution. An angry mob of students charged the US Embassy and took 52 American hostages for 444 days.
4.Saddam Hussein, who the US and the Arab nations supported, invaded Iran and the two countries fought to a stalemate killing over 1 million people.
5. In 2013. the US led a coalition of European nations. China and Russia to freeze Iran's nuclear program. There were no significant hostilities by Iran during the brief nuclear freeze.
6.Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and launched his maximum sanctions on Iran campaign. Iran and its proxies then started attacks on US and its Saudi allies.
The President’s rash assassination of one of Iran's bad guys, General Soleimani, has brought us to the brink of war. His multiple lies have made the situation much worse. Defend him if you must but Senator, you owe us, " The whole truth nothing but the truth, so help you God.”
Tom Katus, Rapid City
Maintain a healthy forest
To the editor,
Our Black Hills Forests are under attack, not by their natural enemies of beetles, fire, and wind but by the U.S. Forest Service.
The public land adjacent to my ranch is gently rolling and very accessible with few rocky , steep slopes. This makes it ideal for modern logging equipment and has been extensively cutout in the last 20 to 30 years. Recently logging operations began in an area which had been cut out only 5-6 years previously. As this was immediately adjacent to my field, I contacted Forest Service and was informed that a contract had been awarded to log in this area. All trees of any market value will be harvested, and this contract cannot be terminated.
To me, this basically was clear cutting the particular area and leaving no mature trees capable of re-seeding. All this leaves the adjacent landowner is the expense of controlling a new infestation of thistles.
Why would Forest Services do this to our public lands? The only logical answer is that they are more concerned with meeting a board-foot quota than maintaining a healthy forest. This insanity has gone too long and must be stopped.
John D. Johnson, Deadwood
A no vote penalizes the kids
To the editor,
The children in this community are the future! In 20 years I will be gone and few will remember me or anything that I have done, but these children will be running the community!
If you are critical of the school board and their actions , go to a school board meeting and tell them about it! If you are unhappy with the policies or practices of the superintendent, go to her office and tell her about it! If you vote no on the bond issue you are not inflicting pain or reprimanding them, the only thing they will feel is frustration! Your no vote penalizes and handicaps the kids!
If you cannot afford a few bucks (or a few hundred) increase in your property taxes, you are living in too much house! Downsize! A year ago, we did. We disposed of truckloads of treasures, most of which we did not miss! We now live in a 1,100 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, a deck and a car port. Our property taxes are $219.00. If you would like to see our home and the really nice area, please give us a call, we are in the book.
Lowell and Dee Holmgren, Rapid City
This is our Sputnik moment
To the editor,
I've watched with great interest the discussion regarding the upcoming bond issue to fund badly needed school building upgrades and replacements in Rapid City.
I was opposed to the board of education's original proposal that would've increased my property taxes by $750 per year. However, the board listened, and the revised plan now reduces my increase to $255. It's much more affordable ($21.25 per month), and it accomplishes a lot.
If we hope to have any chance of having viable social security, medicare, and medicaid programs in our future, we must invest in our young people's education. This is our generation's "Sputnik" moment and we cannot afford to shirk our duty to ourselves and future Americans. Or should we all just learn to speak Mandarin Chinese?
We also have a moral obligation to give the next generation a fighting chance to have what we have. It's what our parents gave us, and I think we owe our best to today's students.
Equitable opportunity is in short supply for students at Robbinsdale, Canyon Lake, and South. They deserve to be comfortable and safe as they learn to compete with the world, reaching for the American dream.
Voting yes, we'll all benefit.
Jerry Munson, Rapid City
A chance to improve Rapid City
To the editor,
These past months, I have been working along side many to forward the School District’s Bond Proposal. As a teacher I was hesitant to get involved. I did not want to have a conflict of interests, work-wise. Yet, I had a realization; my 3 and 5 year old would be attending two of the school district’s buildings that were slated for rebuilding. I needed to do something for my own kids.
We are still over a month away from the vote, but I feel like I am part of something that will improve Rapid City for years to come. Making buttons, shirts, and floats has be fun. Each time I see a “no” comment or add, I wonder how it feels to work so hard for a lower quality community, working environment, and town?
It is important for people to understand the details, but in the end it’s obvious that even if a person disagrees with a detail or two, we must not throw out an excellent plan because it is not perfect. Perfect is different for everyone, but this plan addresses some of the largest problems we face.
Sarah Gross, Rapid City
Move the schools into the future
To the editor,
My vote will be “yes” in the upcoming school bond election on February 25.
Ronald Reagan once said, “The person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is a friend and an ally - not a 20 percent traitor.”
Even though one may not agree with every part of the facilities investment that has been proposed, there is only the ability to move forward or stay the same. A no vote moves the facilities backwards because they will continue to deteriorate.
One cannot go back and undo decisions that may or may not have been made in the past. One cannot undo what you thought should have been done before.
It is easy to move into the “shoulda, coulda, woulda” mode and stay stuck right where things are now. But that is not the solution to the challenges facing the facilities for the Rapid City Schools.
A yes vote will move the Rapid City Schools facilities into future years for the current students and beyond.
Jacqueline Sly, Rapid City
Make the wise choice
To the editor,
My family has no direct involvement with Rapid City Schools. Neither our children nor grandchildren attended RCAS, nor shall they. They are all adults living in other states.
I, like most, do not like an increase in taxes, be it income, sales, excise, or property. Fiscally, I’d most likely be placed somewhat to the right of President Ronald Reagan. Pretty conservative.
It’s easy to say “NO” to a tax increase, doesn’t require any thought. But is it always the wise thing to do? In this case, I do not believe it is. Because : 1. Research has proven that physical environment positively impacts student outcomes. 2. The infrastructure needs are genuine. 3. A healthy school system is integral to community economic expansion. 4. The technology improvements are essential because the world is technologically dependent. 5. Improvements are going to have to be made at some point. It’s not going to be cheaper in the future. 5. Complaining about decisions or lack thereof of past boards and/or administrators does not change the realities of today.
So, I will be voting “YES” on the impending bond issue. I encourage others to do the same.
Thank you.
Dwight F Moose, Rapid City
Who is responsible for their plight?
The author of your YOUR TWO CENTS on responsibilities of the "Sovereign Nation" on Pine Ridge needs to study their history. Many Christians and the largely Christian federal government are responsible for most of the terrible problems the Lakota face.
Christian boarding schools took away their language, made them change their names and outlawed their religion. Many Lakota children suffered terrible abuse at these schools including rape and sodomy.
European American soldiers and hunters were ordered or encouraged to kill some 45-some-million buffalo to destroy the plains Indian culture. In the 1700's the lifespan of a Lakota was 72-years. Now it's 47-years for males and 52-years for females.
I was a certified chemical dependency counselor for years. Those most likely to become addicted suffer from some underlying [dis-ease] such as anxiety low self esteem or PTSD. They drink or take Meth and it kills their psychic pain and they almost immediately become addicted.
European Americans stole most of the Lakota's guaranteed Fort Laramie lands -- That was ruled so by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Pine Ridge is the poorest county in the U.S.. They have over 80% unemployment, and yes, Christian European Americans are largely responsible for the Lakota's plight.
Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)
Robert Ackerman, Rapid City