Letters to the Editor, Jan. 17, 2020

If we hope to have any chance of having viable social security, medicare, and medicaid programs in our future, we must invest in our young people's education. This is our generation's "Sputnik" moment and we cannot afford to shirk our duty to ourselves and future Americans. Or should we all just learn to speak Mandarin Chinese?

We also have a moral obligation to give the next generation a fighting chance to have what we have. It's what our parents gave us, and I think we owe our best to today's students.

Equitable opportunity is in short supply for students at Robbinsdale, Canyon Lake, and South. They deserve to be comfortable and safe as they learn to compete with the world, reaching for the American dream.

Voting yes, we'll all benefit.

Jerry Munson, Rapid City

A chance to improve Rapid City

To the editor,

These past months, I have been working along side many to forward the School District’s Bond Proposal. As a teacher I was hesitant to get involved. I did not want to have a conflict of interests, work-wise. Yet, I had a realization; my 3 and 5 year old would be attending two of the school district’s buildings that were slated for rebuilding. I needed to do something for my own kids.