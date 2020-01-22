Letters to the Editor, Jan. 22, 2020

If their actions at the Capitol open them up to a threat from the public, maybe they are not working in our best interests either. It is a pretty common feeling that the public suffers more from what the Legislature does than the Legislature suffers from what the public does. Perhaps our lawmakers need to remember who they are supposed to be working for. And as for any danger from the public, our lawmakers need to remember the words of our Draft-Dodger-in-Chief spoken to the mother of a young soldier killed overseas, "Well, he knew what he was getting into!" And they knew what they were getting into. If anyone thinks carrying a gun will make them adult, no amount of weaponry will do the job!