Letters to the Editor, Jan. 3, 2020

Church and state
I'm trying to get the people who keep writing hate on Church-and-State. Very soon there will be only one team (God's) there will not be any visitors just purity in spirit.
There will be no politicals (Democrats/Republicans) trying to stir us up with their agendas, because, the youth will understand many things according to what they have learned from their parents/teachers failures.
We will all see soon that rhetoric doesn't help solve problems only chaos.
We have a President who doesn't know how to stay of the Twitter but has some of the best ideas I've seen in several decades. He must have someone pushing his priorities in the right direction even though it may be short lived. I'll agree his Christian values are preposterous and wrong but he's still doing a better job since FDR, and at least when he says he prays he probably does unlike the people bashing him.
We had better understand what is happening and its not physical, but spiritual. without the spirit given to us by GOD (the Bible) to follow we are worthless to all humanity. We are about to find out what real hate is from our creator if we don't get it soon.
Our physical spoken by some is spiritual because without spirit we don't exist. I hope this country leads by example instead of the willy-nilly way of these idiots in the house.
Brian J. Smith, Hot Springs
All South Dakota women should be outraged
Apparently the Taliban has taken over South Dakota government. I am outraged, as every woman in this state should be, at the Attorney General’s action in joining the states of Alabama and Louisiana, in opposing the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.
What does the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) say? "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex."
In the 21st century and ina state where more women work outside the home than in any other state, are the primary wage earners in some families, run farms, work in all kinds of industries, play sports, we are to be denied our equal rights? Are we not equal partners, or are we somehow less in South Dakota?
Who wants to keep it that way? Critics say ratification of the ERA would “usher in a left wing agenda”. What is that? The idea that women are still property, should have less rights? Has the Taliban really taken over in South Dakota?
Next thing know the women of the state will have to wear burkas. But at least we can carry concealed.
Joan McMillin, Sioux Falls
I hope the words aren't hollow
I hope John Thune's words claiming fairness in a Senate trial hold more iron than "Moscow Mitch" McConnell's rhetoric or the President's tweets. Let's have all the Presidents men testify under oath without fear of political reprisal.
Todays GOP looks more like an extension of Oligarchical rule than ever before. Are Republicans trying to keep up with the Russians or what? Are they trying to lose all of their Christian base with this exaltation of Trump no matter his immorality, lies and defamation of good people? Republicans should ask themselves why Putin's Russia aggressively backs Trump with all their lies and subversion.
It's obvious, he's at least a Russian asset if not a financial puppet. Are we so afraid of Russia's bombs that we are going to let them walk in and take over the Republican party without firing a proverbial shot? Come on man-it's time to grow a spine.
The more Democrats are blamed in this struggle, the more powerful the real enemy becomes. Remove Trump and Putin both. The sooner the better.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City