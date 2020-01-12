Letters to the Editor, Jan. 12, 2020

Bond issue affects medical care
One of the reasons you should vote for the School Bond Issue is that it will effect your future medical care.
When I made the decision to practice in Rapid City 40 years ago one of the main considerations was the fact that the public school system was excellent.This is still the case for physicians coming out of their training.
Young well trained physicians can basically go anywhere in the United States which has a good hospital. When making their decision a critical factor is the excellence of education their children can receive in the community picked.
Having small, inadequate run down buildings with structural problems is not conducive to an excellent education. As we already have a shortage of young qualified physicians don't make the problem worse.
Vote for excellent education of our children by voting for the school bond issue and it will pay off with your receiving better medical care.
Willis Sutliff, Rapid City SD
Medical, yes; Recreational, no
To the Editor:
On the issue of medical marijuana, I believe that licensed physicians should be able to prescribe this substance to patients who the doctor feels should have it; as it may benefit some people with cancer or terminal conditions.
Such prescriptions should be tightly controlled and not freely available without excellent reason.
I do not favor legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota as there are already too many people who frequent low-life drug dealers so that they can devote their lives and resources to obtaining and using this drug; I do not reckon that there should be additional encouragement toward increasing the numbers of unproductive stoners.
Robert Akerson, Rapid City
No one is shedding a tear
To the editor,
You don't see anyone standing up for Iran. You're not hearing any of the Gulf countries, China and Russia shedding a tear. The only ones mourning the loss of Suleimani are the Socialist Democrat leadership and the "Socialist Clowns" running for President.
No one else in the world, because they knew Suleimani was the leader of the most vicious terrorist organization in the world. Suleimani told the proxies in all these countries who to kill, when to kill, how to kill. Suleimani killed 608 Americans and maimed around 3,000 with ied's made in Iran.
Partisan politics should stop when it comes to foreign policy.
Rick Lewis, Spearfish
There is a plan
To the editor,
RCAS has a very lengthy and comprehensive plan for future building and remodeling. I would encourage anyone who thinks “there is no plan” to attend one of the informational meetings held throughout our community. Not only has the plan been heavily modified, trimming any fat that would have been present, but also addressing sustainability so that an investment today will be heavily rewarded in the future.
Perhaps most importantly, energy efficiency is addressed. The new schools will have better insulation, windows, and building material. Through heat recovery methods, geothermal design, utilization of wind energy, and updated lighting, the schools will consume much less energy. In addition to saving on energy, the buildings and remodels have been designed with low maintenance material.
The updating of our schools is perhaps one of the most important steps we as a community can take in moving us all forward. Rapid City tomorrow will only be what we create for our youth today. I would much rather build today with the future in mind rather than chance tomorrow. One thing is for sure, costs of construction, material, land, and education will certainly cost more, later.
I’m voting Yes RCAS. There’s a plan, a good one.
Joe Hockett, Rapid City
I'm voting no
To the editor,
While the RCASD is actively promoting a 25-year taxpayer debt of roughly $290 million, the district is currently paying off a loan taken out in 2012 which included remodeling RCHS.
A 2016 Journal archive shows the district was considering closing RCHS after the remodel, and today, the district wishes to renovate RCHS again.
The district’s Master Plan recommended the utilization of unused space at 3 district locations for administration, which included RCHS. Instead of using cost-free space, the RCASD chose to spend millions to remodel and move into the Black Hills Energy building.
The district’s Capital Outlay fund, for maintenance and new facilities, accumulates a reserve when the funds aren’t used.
For numerous years, instead of repairs and new buildings, the district has used up to 45% flexibility of the Capital Outlay for other interests.
What’s disturbing is if the bond passes, it doesn't prevent future school boards from levying additional tax increases.
The district is familiar with foreclosure, but for many property owners facing foreclosures, there isn’t a happy ending. Even more so, as economic cycles will occur within the next 25 years. A decline in the economy will cause budget constraints for many taxpayers.
I’m voting no.
Deb Lilly, Black Hawk
Do the math
School Bond Tax.
This tax has nothing to do with the kids. It is to satisfy the egos of school and city politicians. As a former Math Teacher, these numbers tell a story. $212.50 per year on a home of $250,000 doesn't sound like much...that is how we are conned. A homeowner now pays $4050 per year times the next 25 years is $101,250.
Then add the $212.00 per year x 25 = $5312. $5312 + $101250 = $106,562. These numbers are real. Many families rent because they cannot afford a home, let alone taxes. These numbers do not include any increases in property taxes over the next 25 years.
Allen McPherson, Rapid City
Trump's criminal threat
President Trump’s recent threat to attack Iranian cultural sites is just more proof that our president is ignorant and is unworthy of his position. As explained by Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, attacking world cultural and heritage sites is a war crime (RCJ-breaking news report, 1/6/2020). I would add, it is a war crime because world cultural sites are the treasures of all humanity, not just the people of that culture or nation. As a student of history and a patron of archaeology, I am as outraged at Mr. Trump’s suggestion as I was outraged at ISIS’s destruction of Mesopotamian artifacts. Mr. Trump’s criminal threat demonstrates his complete ignorance and lack of respect for anything beyond his narrow self-interests and limited knowledge.
I urge caution. I believe that “Trumpism” is a threat to America, the world, and humanity. Really, I don’t understand how any good American could support this tyrant. Are we reading the same Constitution? I cannot understand how professed Christians could support such an unrepentant sinner, such an odious and despicable man. Are we reading the same Bible? Perhaps like Mr. Trump himself, his supporters don’t read at all, well, not anything beyond a tweet or a bumper-sticker.
Richard Jones, New Underwood