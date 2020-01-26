Letters to the Editor, Jan. 26, 2020

What A Joy

The other night my wife and I attended a Thunder Hockey game my grandson was playing in and down a few rows a lot of young students were congregating in the stands. Usually, when you see this type of gathering, the first thing that comes to mind is trouble of some sort. But, to our surprise, they started to do cheers for the Thunder team. Not wimpy cheers, but loud and organized cheers, and they were very good at it. It sure made the game a lot more exciting for us, and I am sure all the other fans in the arena. I, being the most mesmerized of all. So, for all those great young people, a job very well done. I sure hope to see them again. Remember, never judge people by their age or gender until you have a reason to.