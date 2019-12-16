The way this works
The way this works is the US House will vote to impeach Trump for one or more of his numerous crimes. It will then go to the Senate for a "trial". Any middle school student knows that a valid trial requires examining the evidence, then determining the guilt or innocence of the party in question based on that evidence. There isn't a person in the USA (or world) who believes anything like that will happen in Moscow Mitch's Republican Senate. Trump's lackeys will once again violate their oaths of office and show their contempt for our constitution and laws by ignoring or condemning all evidence indicating their master's guilt no matter how compelling that evidence may be. They'll do exactly what Trump and Putin tell them to do. This kind of behavior can be expected from that crowd but what is really sick is that Republican voters think that it's just dandy.
Terry Painter
Rapid City
You can also pardon a turkey
Next week, President Trump will take a break from watching his impeachment hearings to pardon two turkeys. Every one of us can exercise our own pardon power by choosing a non-violent, cruelty-free Thanksgiving observance.
The 244 million turkeys killed in the U.S. this year were raised in crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes. Their beaks and toes were clipped to prevent stress-induced aggression. At 16 weeks of age, slaughterhouse workers cut their throats and dumped them into boiling water to remove their feathers.
Consumers pay a heavy price too. Turkey flesh is laced with cholesterol and saturated fats that elevate risk of chronic killer diseases. Intense prolonged cooking is required to destroy deadly pathogens lurking inside.
Now, for the good news. U.S. turkey production is down by a whopping 20 percent from its 1995 high of 293 million, as Americans are reducing their meat consumption. Our supermarkets carry several delicious, healthful, oven-ready plant-based roasts.
This Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health, and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty-free feast of plant-based holiday roast, vegetables, fruits, and grains. An internet search on "vegetarian Thanksgiving" offers more options and recipes than we could possibly use.
Sincerely,
Robert Myers, Rapid City
Support the MORE Act
The House Judiciary Committee has posted a markup for HR 3884, the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act on Wednesday, November 20th and they will likely hold a vote on the same day. I am writing to urge your support for HR 3884 and urge our Congressmen - Thune, Rounds, and Johnson - to listen to the people and vote for our interests in D.C. Lord knows our Governor doesn't listen to the people about the benefits of hemp for the state, but continues to let oil companies build leaky pipelines.
The ongoing prohibition of marijuana financially burdens taxpayers, encroaches upon civil liberties, engenders disrespect for the law, impedes legitimate scientific research into the plant's medicinal properties, and disproportionately impacts communities of color.
Never in modern history has there existed greater public support for ending the nation's nearly century-long experiment with marijuana prohibition. According to nationwide polling data done by Gallup in October 2018, 66% of US voters endorse regulating the adult-use of marijuana.
The Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act is supported by voters and comports with the changing legal, cultural, and political status of marijuana and those who consume it responsibly.
#SupportHR3884
Heather Campbell, Elk Point
Widowed Persons Service can help
"This time of year with thanksgiving and Christmas looming, many people whose spouses have died within the past year will experience emotional issues that will defy reason.
On behalf of the Widowed Persons' Service of Rapid City, I would like to inform our community's widows and widowers that the WPS is a major source for comfort for those who are experience a wide range of painful emotions.
Everyone mourns the death of a loved one differently. Some people do not want or need assistance, while others seek comfort in sharing in the pain of their loss.
We have monthly meetings designed to help the bereave understand the nature of their grief and monthly socials provide the opportunity for group interaction. The WPS conducts two eight-week heal your grief seminars annually.
Our weekly coffee socials, separately for widows and widowers, offer emotional support for the newly bereaved to talk openly about their grief experiences.
I personally have contacted many widowers and would encourage each of you to consider the valuable services the WPS, as a group, provide to help each of you through your loss. I look forward to hearing from you."
George B. Wallace, Rapid City
Veterans Day should have been recognized
There was an event last week or probably more importantly a non-event that needs to be recognized. Veterans Day was on Monday, November 11th. many businesses and government entities were closed in recognition of this national holiday and to give their military families an opportunity to spend the day together.
Rapid city school district and other local districts have chosen not to be closed on this holiday while taking extended breaks around other holidays throughout the year. This not only affects the families of veterans but also the families of active military members. With the presence of Ellsworth Air Force Base and our large National Guard community this involves numerous lives and families.
I was informed the theory was that the students would be better off in school being taught the importance of this day. My question is "how many schools had a veterans day program or put an emphasis in their curriculum that day to educate students about veterans day?" my understanding is that it was minimal at best.
Going forward I ask that the school district re-evaluate the significance of this special day and give our military families the honor of being allowed to spend the day with their families. And please, remember veterans day is on November 11th and not the Monday or Friday closest to that when it falls during the week.
Kemp Ellingson
Rapid City
Some men cause stress
I've had some extreme stress from different people in my life. One was a Roman Catholic priest in a small southwest North Dakota boarding school. This priest was a sexual molester. He became very wealthy by using church funds to invest in the stock market and, after that, many motels in many states. We also suspected he was dealing in drugs. He did return the money he made with church funds by being able to hire the very best coaches and, being a private school, was able to recruit from many schools and the reservation. He domineered the sports in the are and was hated by all living in the surrounding towns. Despite his molestation of young girls, married women, and nuns, he was loved and cheered for his winning teams. With his winning teams and giving catholic schools a good name, the bishop overlooked his transgressions. This happened in the late 60's early 70's before sexual abuse by priests became so common. The silence from the community was deafening.
The second man of his caliber that pains me deeply is our president. From the day he became a delegate, he was very mean and insulting to all the candidates. He had a bad mouth for each of them. He said immigrants were rapists and murderers. He mimicked a disabled man. He said he could grab women by the [expletive]. He tried to [expletive] married women. He said he could shoot someone on fifth avenue and get by with it. He is accused by many women of molestation, rape by a few. He paid several thousands of dollars to keep women silent. He said he would clear the swamp. He's done fairly well with this as many of his swamp people are in jail, and looks like more to follow. what really boggles my mind is the support he has from evangelicals, and deafening silence from Christians.
I feel very small and insignificant with people like that , but sometimes just one voice can make a difference. I believe it was saint Francis who said "for evil to succeed, good men do nothing."
I feel sad and frustrated by our congressional delegation. They are very silent. The only time I see our number two republican, he is standing behind Mitch McConnell. I have to congratulate Dusty Johnson, as he had the courage to vote against Trump once. After that one of my republican friends said we have to get rid of him. Makes me wonder what happened to bipartisanship?
Harold Oberlander, Rapid City