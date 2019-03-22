In God We Trust proper motto
In God We Trust is our national motto. It is constitutional; the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled so repeatedly. It does not violate the establishment clause and the role of religion in our national life. It belongs in a prominent place in our schools to remind us of God’s blessing on our great nation.
I believe it is a great tribute to our third president, Thomas Jefferson, an advocate of education for all the people, to have “In God We Trust” displayed in our public schools. He said, and it is imprinted on the Jefferson Monument in Washington, D.C., “God who gave us life, gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that liberties are the gift of God?”
For the recent letter writer, your government doesn’t give you free will. God does. God is the one who gave you unalienable rights, not the government. Perhaps your destiny should include reading the Federalist Papers, and you will learn of the Founding Fathers prayerful respect for God and religious freedom. Thank you, Sen. Phil Jensen (District 33) and Rep. Chris Johnson (District 32) for sponsoring this bill, which passed overwhelmingly in 2019.
Amy Wagner
Rapid City
The US is a Republic
Gov. Noem is right to insist that schools test students on their knowledge of civics, but a primary question that must be asked is what form of government do we have, a democracy or a republic? Here’s what James Madison, our fourth president and the “Father of the Constitution,” had to say about the history of democracies in the Federalist Papers No. 10:
“Democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.”
Did you know the word “democracy” does not appear in the U.S. Constitution nor in any of the 50 state’s constitutions? But the word republic does: Article IV, Section 4: The United States shall guarantee to every state in this Union a republican form of government ….
And when you say the Pledge of Allegiance, do you not acknowledge this? “... and to the republic for which it stands.” Is it wrong to use the words democracy and republic interchangeably? Yes. This is a republic, not a democracy. Let’s keep it that way.
Lori Deighton
Newell
Man smartest, most destructive
Many people believe man is the most intelligent animal in the animal kingdom. If one disregards the political foolishness, or political stupidity if you prefer, in Washington, D.C., and considers the tremendous discoveries and inventions of the past many decades in the areas of medicine, space travel, technology and many others, it is easy to subscribe to that belief.
However, many other things should be considered. Man is the only animal that starts wars (declared, undeclared and civil) against his fellow man based upon human emotions of greed, hate, envy and others. The same applies to the daily murders man does to man. Man is the only animal in the animal kingdom that daily displays self-destroying behavior of drug and alcohol abuse, obesity and others. Many people believe man will self-destruct.
Scientists say that every 20 minutes the world's human population increases by 3,500, but in that same period one or more species of animal or plant life is wiped out — roughly 27,000 species per year. Perhaps man has earned two titles of more in the animal kingdom. Man is both the most intelligent and the most destructive animal in the animal kingdom.
David Hall
Box Elder