Trump admires dictators
The reason President Trump excused Kim Jong Un from responsibility for killing Otto Warmbier isn’t hard to understand. It’s because Trump admires how a dictator has the complete power to do what he wants, without being limited by laws and without consequences. Trump ruled like a dictator years ago on TV with his signature line of, “You’re fired.” He structured his businesses so there is no oversight from an independent board of directors.
During the campaign he expressed admiration for Valdimir Putin. He believes Putin’s denial of Russian interference in our elections. He believes the Saudi Crown Prince’s denial of having a role in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, and he believes Kim’s denial about Warmbier’s treatment. Dictators aren’t restrained by constitutions, and Trump displayed complete disregard for our Constitution’s separation of powers with his executive order concerning the border wall. Simply put, he expects to rule like a dictator.
That executive order isn’t really about a wall; what it’s really about is a President seeking to ignore the Constitution and rule like a dictator. Trump's oath to uphold the Constitution means nothing to him. Congress will decide if the oath and our Constitution means anything.
Michael Trier
Custer