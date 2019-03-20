Religious right mixes love, power
I wonder how long it will take for the followers of the religious right to conclude that their so called "God-fearing shepherds" are mixing the Christian tenet of "giving love" with "receiving worldly power."
Judaism and Islam are in perpetual war over worldly power. Christianity, as far as I know, purports a better existence than just the physical gain of power over others. Christianity and politics don't mix except in the mind of the political. The business of competing for power only exists in the love of this world, so let’s not fool ourselves as to what our true objectives are. As far as the "fear of the Lord" goes, this is strictly an Old Testament doctrine and not a red letter biblical belief.
I'm apprehensive that the religious right and their leaders are being co-opted by the likes of the oligarch-controlled Fox News channel and the NRA. These organizations are using worldly power as the carrot on a stick to make Christianity, except for the belief in Christ, no different than Judaism or Islam. Today, Armageddon is a concept accepted by all three and between them all, I think many may wish for it.
Dave Freytag
Rapid City
Transparency isn’t Noem’s reality
Gov. Noem said she wanted our state government to be transparent. That sounds great, but it isn’t happening in reality. Dropping SB 189 and SB 190 weeks after the deadline to introduce bills is anything but transparent. Slipping both bills through at the last minute before there was even adequate debate is not transparent. These two bills are based on fear of things that haven’t happened, riots and mass protests such as North Dakota had during Standing Rock.
Doing such an underhanded thing could encourage people to express strong opposition because they haven’t been heard. Noem sought the advice of Trans-Canada, the pipeline that is going through our state, but she didn’t take input from the citizens of our state or the tribes. This is not transparent government. This is behind the scenes chicanery and it’s no wonder people have a distrust of government.
Legislators say it’s to protect the people of our state. That harkens to the idea of Big Brother watching out for us. It would be a better strategy to hear what people say, both pro can con on this issue rather than ram it through at the last minute with inadequate public input. I’m disappointed in Gov. Noem and our local legislators who don’t have enough confidence in those who elected them to hear what we think. The idea of our state government being transparent is not the reality.
Suzan Nolan
Rapid City
Rebuke of Rep. Johnson disappoints
It was disappointing, an embarrassment and a waste of time to have state Sen. Phil Jensen and Rep. Tim Goodwin sponsor a resolution to rebuke U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson for his vote on the resolution to stop President Trump’s so-called emergency declaration. Have they nothing better to do? The resolution to rebuke Rep. Johnson was simply childish. Johnson voted on the side of the U.S. Constitution, and that was a great service to the citizens of South Dakota.
Perhaps Mr. Jensen and Mr. Goodwin need a refresher of their high school government class. Only Congress has the “power of the purse.” Rep. Johnson knows that, and his vote was to uphold the Constitution, which is what he swore an oath to do. Listen to Rep. Johnson, read what he says, and you will see he is not against border security.
If former President Obama had done what President Trump did, Phil Jensen, Tim Goodwin and every other Republican in the country would be screaming in outrage. When did it happen that party takes precedence over country? Sad.
Bruce H. Venner
Rapid City
Build the wall
Lately in America there has been argument on President Trump’s national emergency. Many say that he is throwing a fit like a toddler because he is not getting his way. In my own eyes I believe he is doing this because he cares about the United States and wants to keep his home safe. If you put it in his point of view, he will be stopping illegal immigrants from coming in, bringing in drugs, sickness, some of the illegals are drug cartels, rapists and murders.
Now, think about this. One of your loved ones is kidnapped drugged and raped then murdered, that loved one. That may be a 1/50 percent chance, but it still happened to a family in Iowa — her name was Mollie Tibbetts.
Trump has an annual budget of $4.407 trillion. The wall would cost $70 billion. Now take that in perspective. That is taking $57 from a $100,000 budget. Many have said that the illegal immigrants coming into the county have a life and a family to try and have a better lifestyle. That’s great, but don’t come into the country illegally and live off of U.S. citizen’s tax money.
Monet Drolc
Piedmont