Reject the hardcore leftists
I'm sitting at my computer listening to a nation in turmoil, and I'm wondering if we, as a people, have the will to survive this onslaught from the left. Not the true liberals, but the hardcore left who hates with a vengeance everything America stands for. In the '50s the Communist Party of the United States (CPUS) published their goals for the U.S. Goal 17- Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and propaganda.
Soften the curriculum. Control teacher associations. Insert the party line in textbooks. Goal 20- Infiltrate the press. Goal 21- Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and cinema. Goal 15- Capture one or both political parties. There are 42 more goals, all just as heinous as those above, but where are Thune and Rounds? Each of these gentlemen have forsaken their oaths of office to solidify their positions among the capital elites.
I, too, am guilty because I have not been vigilant enough to understand the depth of the deceit and the deception. The goals of the CPUS have largely been achieved, and the question is what can we do about it? I fear for my children and grandchildren. God help us.
Roger Thompson
Rapid City
Good fences, good neighbors
It has been brought to my attention that Rep. Pelosi has lost control of the Democratic Party. She is being controlled by the radical people in her party. She is afraid to confront them because of the fear of losing her speakership. It is all about power, not what is best for America. Build the fences. Here in South Dakota we have a saying: Good fences make good neighbors.
Clifford Coleman
Rapid City