Fighting hunger in our city
In our community, 7,836 pounds of venison burger was distributed to those in need. A tremendous thank you needs to go out to all those who helped make this happen — one pound of burger can feed a family of four.
Hunger is an issue that is seldom discussed and is something we toppled when 31,344 meals were served to disadvantaged families. A substantial thanks to the city of Rapid City, Western Buffalo Company and Feeding South Dakota for administering the process and the Black Hills Sportsmen Club and South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger that helped fund the process.
Jeff Olson
Chairman South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger
Rapid City