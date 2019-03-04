Not really for public use after all
I read an article a few days ago that stated that our park facilities used by organized sports would now be open for public use. After doing a little research, I found that most of these facilities were built with some federal funds. In order to use federal funding, those facilities must be open to the public. In order for the city to accommodate these requirements, they are now signing use agreements with these organizations instead of leases.
However, if you read the nitty gritty fine print of the use agreement, nothing is really changing as far as public use. The organized sport organizations have primary use during their seasons. This basically means those facilities would only be open to the public during the winter months with city approval. Is the city going to give approval if the fields are wet and muddy? Probably not!
So what it boils down to is, nothing has really changed for the youth of Rapid City who do not have the means to be part of organized sports. The city meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, to approve these use agreements.
Laura Sumners
Rapid City
Don’t police have bigger issues?
Doesn’t the police department have anything better to do besides setting up a prostitution sting for who knows how long to catch four people. What a waste of time and money.
Why don’t they go looking for the little girl that was never found? That would be better than waste time on their so-called sting operation.
Doug Sorensen
Rapid City
Lot of witches caught in hunt
If the Mueller investigation is (as Trump calls it) a witch hunt, then I hope the broomsticks get parked where they belong. I'd like to see the big Russian elephant get hoisted on its own petard. But me, I'm still skeptical because when it comes to this investigation, there are still many Republicans involved that want to avoid the effects at all costs.
They would prefer to give our country six more years of Trump than to admit the colossal problem that he engenders in their party and our country as a whole. They simply won't cut the losses and start over because they think they may still get away unscathed. This is not going to happen. I believe we'll all pay for the "Trump Pox" they bring.
If it wasn't for socialistic programs like Social Security, we would not have the cash cow that our government consistently takes and borrows from. That's right, Social Security holds a large part of our national debt. The last round of Republican debt ($1 trillion) for big business tax breaks wasn't funded by Wall Street obviously or even main street, it came from "oak street" where we live.
Dave Freytag
Rapid City
Let some drop out of school
Have you ever wondered why it is sometimes good for kids to drop out of school? First, if you're not going to learn, then why be in a classroom? All you’re doing is making life harder for the teachers and the kids who want to learn. The kids who want to drop out are the hooligans in the class and are interrupting the kids who want to learn and their teachers.
Also, if they don’t learn, that’s their fault, and they will either end up on the streets, in their mother's basement or look like an idiot at their work. So, when you have a kid who doesn't want to learn, what do you do with them? Well, you try and teach them, you just give them a bad grade or send them to the principal's office, and that is a waste of time for everyone who must deal with them.
Jadyn Walters
Rapid City