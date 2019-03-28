West mental health facility needed
West River is not an “outlying territory” of South Dakota; it is an integral part of South Dakota. Actually, West River is ideally suited for the development of a regional approach to mental health services. A West River mental health facility could serve many people. It would require community outpatient and inpatient services to not only coordinate care but also create a new level of care aimed to increase access to treatment, and as appropriate, to minimize the use of the Human Services Center in Yankton.
We would need a formal long-term public/private partnership to accomplish this arrangement. Community resources would need to expand along with the expansion of private inpatient beds. This expansion would probably require state investment. People could be treated closer to home and not in a state institution, lessening the patient transportation burden of law enforcement.
This recommendation comes to us via Steve Lindquist and Thomas Otten of Avera Behavior Health Center in Sioux Falls and Dr. Steven Manlove of Rapid City. Our state mental health system must be addressed as soon as possible. I happen to believe our new governor has the grit to do it. She has a sense of equanimity and adventure in pulling humanity forward.
Al Scovel
Rapid City
Try plant-based meal options
With crippling storms of the past months, we look forward to balmy weather and a second chance to actualize those New Year's resolutions favoring more exercise and healthy eating. The shift toward healthy foods is everywhere. Popular fast-food chains Chipotle, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, and Wendy's offer plant-based meal options. Food websites tout vegan recipes. Global Meat News reports that nearly half of consumers are reducing meat intake.
The financial community is betting on innovative plant-food startups, like Beyond Meat, or Impossible Foods. According to Gallup, sales of plant foods grew 8.1 percent in 2017 and exceeded $3.1 billion last year. Britain's prestigious The Economist declared 2019 “Year of the Vegan.”
Reasons: The World Health Organization link consumption of processed meats with elevated risk of cancer. The U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend reduced meat consumption. The media keep exposing factory farm atrocities. Animal agriculture is a chief culprit in climate change. Celebrate spring and check out the rich collection of plant-based food options in supermarkets. An internet search on vegan food offers ample recipes.
Ruben Myers
Rapid City
Big oil buys SD lawmakers
Let me get this straight. South Dakota law enforcement is directed to protect a pipeline by our governor and legislators. This pipeline is carrying low-grade oil from a foreign country that offers no real economic benefit to South Dakotans. This pipeline can and will leak and damage our state’s environment.
Our leader’s priorities are not with South Dakotans; our leaders are bought by big oil donors. We need legislators who care about South Dakotans, not their big donors.
Cynthia Rains
Rapid City