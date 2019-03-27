A climate solution for left and right
The recent article from The Hill, "Republicans Need Solutions on Environment Too," describes contrasting climate views among Democrats and Republicans. As Democrats roll out the sweeping reforms of the Green New Deal, Republicans stand strongly opposed, committed to free markets. This leads one to believe that America must choose between a healthy climate and a healthy market. Luckily, America can have both.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) is a bipartisan, market-based solution. By assessing a fee on fossil fuels, revenue is collected and returned to American households as dividends. The solution is revenue-neutral and will not increase the size of the government, something Republicans can back. The solution is also effective and will reduce America's emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years. We can all support a healthy climate and economy.
Write to Rep. Johnson today and ask him to support H.R. 763.
Claire Deuter
Rapid City
Why no reward on Serenity?
Serenity Dennard. Why has there not been a reward offered for information in the disappearance of Serenity Dennard? The assumption that she had run away and the fact that a 9-year-old girl cannot disappear into thin air should lead us to believe there are other possibilities. I, and I am sure other people, would be willing to contribute to a reward.
A news article indicated to call the sheriff's office 605-394-6115 with any information. Also, I suggest contacting missing persons and The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.
Al McPherson
Rapid City