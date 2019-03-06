The enemies of the world
We the people are the first three words of our Constitution, and they mean you and me. Our voices are no longer heard by the government. Here are some current situations that are hurting our country. Republicans are now recognizing the bigotry of Rep. Steven King of Iowa, but yet they do not see or hear the racist remarks of his leader, Trump.
These people were aware of King’s slander, but they vote party over an opposing candidate. Now, on to Syria. Both Trump and Pence told the American people that ISIS was conquered and the troops would be home soon. Every military officer told Trump it was a mistake. Now we have an attack by ISIS that has left four Americans dead, yet our wonderful senators defend Trump’s statement and alternative facts.
Are they so afraid of Trump that they refuse to condemn him no matter what he says or does? The government shutdown ordered by Trump left many people in dire straits. They didn’t have a father with money to bail them out like Fred Trump. If we are forced to have two more years of this type of leadership, we will become the enemy of the world, and there goes we the people.
Pat Bordeaux
Rapid City
Protect children everywhere
The South Dakota House just rejected a bill that would require religious leaders to report child abuse, such as rape, starvation, severe crippling beatings, and all other acts by adults that would permanently damage a child's life. Several that voted against this bill said it would go against freedom of religion. Rep. Kaleb Wise said, "Now the state is telling the church how to operate and what to do.”
Who thinks this way and why? Who elects these people?
Catholic priests raped thousands of children for generations. But then we don't want to tell churches what they can and cannot report that might interfere with their freedom to not report the rape and abuse of children. How many more children have to be raped and abused by church leaders and members before we recognize that a child’s life is important, and we need to protect our children even from church leaders?
Brent Cox
Sturgis