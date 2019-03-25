Obfuscating with statistics
The recent opinion piece authored by Sen. Rounds made me think of my college days and a book I was required to read titled “How to Lie with Statistics.” It isn’t that the numbers are incorrect but rather their presentation allows for inferences and conclusions opposite of what is accurate.
For example, Rounds writes that ICE has arrested 266,000 criminal aliens. This is true but follows and precedes sentences about border crossings, which promotes the idea that these arrests are all at the border. In reality, it represents arrests all over the U.S. He adds many committed violent crimes, again true. But by adding this to the end of the sentence it implies most of the 266,000 committed violent crimes, when in fact violent crimes (murder, rape, etc.) are less likely to occur by illegal aliens than U.S. born individuals.
The real tragedy isn’t the clever use of numbers but rather his long concern about Congress relinquishing power to the executive branch. He had an opportunity to address that concern. Rep. Dusty Johnson understood this and voted with courage. Sen. Rounds understands this and voted cop-out behind a snowstorm of numbers.
Elmo Rosario
Rapid City
Only Johnson has the guts
Well now it is absolutely clear who has the intelligence and guts to vote down Trump’s emergency declaration. It is Dusty Johnson, S.D.’s only House representative. What about Senators Rounds and Thune? They voted to uphold Trump’s declaration even though it is blatantly unconstitutional and without any basis in fact.
Why have Thune and Rounds become unthinking errand boys to Trump, prostituting themselves to every immoral, unconstitutional and stupid thing that Trump proposes? No one can say.
What we can say is this: Rounds and Thune don’t represent South Dakota values. Only Dusty Johnson has had the guts to stand up to Trump on this issue. Let Rounds and Thune know what cowards they are when it comes to abdicating their responsibility to uphold the rule of law in this fair land.
Reed Richards
Spearfish
Those who put down others
I am not a mental health professional, but I believe that those who down people do so to make them better about themselves. If everyone is the same color, same religion, ancestors immigrated from the same country, has the same sexual orientation, the same likes and dislikes as they have then, and only then, will they know that there is nothing wrong with them.
In my opinion, those who are always downing others are only downing themselves. I am not saying that you should not criticize those who, because of personal behavior, need to be criticized.
The want-to-be dictator in the White House has earned a great deal of criticism.
Carolyn St. James
Spearfish