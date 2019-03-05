Military park shows appreciation
I don’t think that it is a waste of space putting the B-1 bomber up in the green space, because it will represent our armed forces. We wouldn’t have this green space to put up the B-1 bomber without them. They protect this country and our rights from threats inside this country and outside this country. So, by putting up the B-1 bomber, it will represent them and show them that we appreciate what they do for us.
Cassidy Brozik
Rapid City
Lent a time to abstain from meat
March 6 marks the beginning of Lent, the period before Easter, when devout Christians abstain from animal foods in remembrance of Jesus’ 40 days of fasting in the wilderness.
The call to abstain from eating animals is as traditional as Genesis 1:29, yet as current as the teaching of evangelical leader Franklin Graham. Methodist founder John Wesley, Salvation Army pioneers William and Catherine Booth, and Seventh-day Adventist Church founder Ellen White, all followed the divine call. Pope Francis has been offered a $1 million donation to a charity of his choice to go vegan for Lent.
A plant-based diet is not just about Christian devotion. Dozens of medical studies have linked consumption of animal products with an elevated risk of heart failure, stroke, cancer, and other killer diseases. A United Nations report named meat production as the largest source of greenhouse gases and water pollution. Undercover investigations have documented routine mutilation, deprivation, and beating of animals on factory farms.
Today's supermarkets offer a rich array of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses, and ice creams, as well as traditional vegetables, fruits, and grains. Entering "vegan" in our favorite search engine provides lots of suitable products, recipes, and transition tips.
Randall Coit
Rapid City