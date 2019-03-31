Workers vote against themselves
The Democratic Party has until relatively recently always been the party of the working people. Democrats are responsible for Social Security, the 40-hour work week, minimum wage laws, child labor laws, the right to unionize, unemployment insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, workplace safety and health laws, and basically everything that gave the American worker a respectable life. Via the Democratic Party, workers attained a standard of living unheard of in human history. They deserved it and voted for it.
Now, far too many workers are voting against themselves and for the party that opposed those socialistic endeavors and is doing all it can to dismantle the programs and policies that once made America the envy of the industrialized world. Like their forefathers, today's workers, too, deserve what they vote for — and are getting it with every Republican victory they help usher in.
College scandal about cheating
When I was in the Air Force I was on KP duty once, and the sergeant said to me, Gee that trashcan is dirty and the inspector is coming. So instead of having me clean the trashcan, he handed me a can of white spray paint and told me to paint the trash can. So I did. That is cheating people. And then in basic training there was our kit that the inspectors saw, which we never used. And then there was our kit we used but never maintained, which was kept in a closet the inspectors never checked. That is cheating folks.
And the people that got a stripe out of basic were the six-year people. It didn't make any difference if you were the top man in the flight, like I was. If you were a four-year guy, you didn't get a stripe no matter how hard you tried. And it is the same with the college admissions scandal. Something is amiss with this whole process. Degrees and stripes and certifications should stand for something. And if they don't, we've got a real problem on our hands.
Sad to see abortion curbs signed
This reader was saddened to see a story in the paper, "Noem signs bills aimed at curbing abortion." This church-attending Spearfish reader has always felt that abortion is a matter best left to the woman involved. There's no reason to have big-government folks from Pierre make such a decision. I find it interesting that the same "pro-life" crowd that wants to curb abortions also are the ones who oppose better medical care for all and aid to families.
Once a child is born in South Dakota, the "pro-life" folks oppose programs that would help junior survive. It's sad that our Legislature can't spend its time and our taxpayer money improving health care, education, jobs and other programs that would help families. It's sad that our Legislature and Gov. Noem are trying to use big government in Pierre to force their "pro-life" views on all.
