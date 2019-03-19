Cutting kids loose invites trouble
A recent letter suggested we allow some kids to drop out of school stating, “The hooligans in the class are interrupting the kids who want to learn and their teachers.” Having worked in the school system I can empathize with the writer but feel this is merely kicking the can — or in this case child — down the road.
A problem child neglected will only create much more serious problems in the future. There may be many mitigating circumstances leading a child to act up and disrupt, and as frustrating as they may be, they are still going to be part of the future. History is full of examples where people of limited or no education became successful in the world, but that is the exception rather than the norm, and I dare say increasingly harder in today’s world with increased robotics replacing workers and the onset of artificial intelligence.
Frankly I don’t have the answers, but cutting kids loose seems to be inviting more trouble for society.
John Newland
Rapid City