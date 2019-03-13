Make contraceptives readily available
Ask any woman who had an abortion, or considered it, ask her if she wanted an abortion and she probably would say "No, but I didn’t want to be pregnant.” She would rather get pregnant, or not, when it's her decision, not some man she might not want children with -- it's just sex. We could prevent most abortions by using birth control. So why is that not available easily for young women? Because we hate young women having sex outside of matrimony even more. That's a sin.
If we really knew how many fine men from every branch of enterprise, politicians, clergy, etc., fathered children who were aborted at his demand, it would blow your mind. “That's the way it's always been, why change? And that means people who think women are to blame for all of this are world class hypocrites who have always needed someone else to take the blame.
That means women are kind of like Jesus, taking punishment for the sins of men — and the children do too. We could avoid most of these problems by pushing contraceptives — and no, I don't own any stocks and bonds.
Margaret Minkel
Rapid City
Noem jams bills through Legislature
Gov. Noem’s new target is free speech. In her plan to undermine public protests and regular legislative processes, she presented two last-minute proposals as “emergency” bills, introduced far beyond the deadline for new legislation. The bills were ushered through a single committee hearing and then both the Senate and House within 72 hours of language becoming public — severely limiting opportunities for anyone to engage in meaningful discussion about them.
SB 189 adds the term “riot boosting” to state law as a way for the state to file lawsuits against people or groups who fund causes they believe in. So any organization or individual who contributes money or any kind of support to individuals or citizen groups that the state later determined had “rioted” could be at risk of being assessed triple damages for gatherings they were not personally involved in. And Gov. Noem said that legislators, lawyers, and other stakeholders, including KXL’s builder, TransCanada, had been consulted — but not the tribes.
These laws will ultimately be deemed unconstitutional, meaning South Dakota taxpayers will be spending potentially millions in courts to defend them. It makes me wonder — how much did TransCanada invest in this effort to undermine our constitutional rights?
Rick Bell, Chair of Black Hills Chapter of Dakota Rural Action
Rapid City