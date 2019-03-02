Impressed with Gov. Noem
I have been impressed by the priorities set by Gov. Noem. Nursing homes will continue to be dependent on Medicaid payments as many citizens do not have the ability to pay. She believes in our youth and quality education, an area getting the attention deserved.
Although I was satisfied with the concealed carry laws on the books, I realize in South Dakota we have an excellent shooter safety program teaching responsibility for gun owners. Gov. Noem, while interested in every aspect of furthering agriculture, has some reservations on hemp as a crop. I think this is prudent, as many questions on how it affects law enforcement have not been answered. Better to think of all aspects than just jump on the bandwagon.
I hope you will let her know how you feel by using e-mail, twitter or even a letter. If you agree, support our governor, as we have been blessed with good leaders who need input and prayers for guidance.
Loren Murren
Rapid City
Social media teaching moments
I would like to say a word about the silver lining on the cloud of the Smollett case and the case of the Covington Catholic High School students. Our first inclination is to say in these two cases that the world is going to hell in a hand basket. But really, I view these two events as acts of God designed to teach us not to rush to judgment.
It is hard to imagine a more serious reality check for the liberals than these two events. In these two cases the lesson is primarily for liberals, but yet in a way these lessons are good lessons for us all. Do not judge quickly or in fact withhold all judgment.
Let the facts bear themselves out and due process take its course. And above all, do not take glee in the downfall of someone else. Because you may just find you are staring at your own downfall in the process. A word to the wise.
William T. Elliott
Hot Springs
Don’t drive fast in school zones
My son attends Meadowbrook Elementary school here in Rapid. Over the course of the last few months, I have witnessed on multiple occasions parents driving way too fast in the school zone. Parents failing to yield to the crossing guard.
But as of lately parents are really stepping up their inconsiderate actions by double parking, parking in fire lanes, parking in the school drop off lane (like parking their Jeep and exiting their vehicle for more than 10 minutes), messing up the morning drop off for like 100 parents, blocking residential driveways and causing said residents to have to ask them to move and therefore having to wait to pull in to their own driveway.
It is unfair to inconvenience other people because you fail to plan out your daily timeline better. Be more considerate. It takes a village to raise our children, and I'd really appreciate it if our village wasn't full of entitled jerks.
Stephanie Lutz
Rapid City