Cornerstone still independent
This past week we have had several donors ask about the relationship between One Heart and Cornerstone Rescue Mission. While we think that One Heart will be a great addition to the community, Cornerstone Rescue Mission has not joined the One Heart campus and will continue to operate separately as a faith-based ministry serving the homeless.
For the past 37 years we have provided food, clothing, housing and supportive services for those in the greatest need in our community and will continue to do so. We are grateful to all who have faithfully supported us over the years. We are blessed to have gained your trust and ongoing support.
Lysa Allison, executive director
Jim Castleberry, past director
Rapid City
Why no COLA for TANF?
Legislators received a 90 percent raise this year (long overdue and justifiable.) Some of these same legislators, however, failed South Dakota’s poorest children by denying them a cost-of-living increase (COLA) for the TANF program (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families).
This is the fourth year in a row that South Dakota’s poorest children sink even deeper into poverty because of the legislature’s failure to act. The travesty is that money to cover a TANF cost-of living increase sits in a fund in Washington, D.C., for the asking. The increase would have cost the state nothing. The failure of this Legislature to provide for its neediest children falls only short of punitive.
Jean Rosenkranz
Rapid City
Options for ‘In God We Trust’
OK. Schools will be required to post signs saying "In God We Trust." Do the signs have to be in English? Could they be in Arabic? Or Chinese characters? My word, the sky is the limit.
Scott Norman
Seattle, Wash.