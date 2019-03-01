Governor should support hemp
Gov. Noem: You need to support HB 1191. The concerns you have raised are not valid — all the regulations are written in the bill. It is not true that law enforcement has come out as an opponent of the bill.
Further, the tests for THC content would be in the field. The same field they would be testing if the plant was soybeans, and the money is already in place for field testing.
The farmers will pay for their license and they will pay for background checks. CBD is not a gateway to other drugs. Indicating it is, is one of the most uneducated things I have heard.
You led the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, in which Mitch McConnell pushed for hemp and CBD. Both Thune and Rounds voted in favor of the Farm Bill. And, President Trump signed it. The 2018 Farm Bill made hemp and CBD legal nationwide. However, a state has the right to govern themselves. Which is why your constituents are strongly in favor of HB 1191.
Rebecca Hopkins
Rapid City
Thanks (not) for ice plowing
I would like to personally thank the Rapid City Street Department for its efforts to clear the snow and ice from neighborhood streets, thereby leaving mounds of hard-packed ice blocking our driveways, mailboxes and fire hydrants.
It's hard enough work for the homeowners to clear away the snow from sidewalks within the 24-hour time frame, let alone to see that the plows have finally arrived only to create a bigger mess than what was originally deposited.
Russ Brown
Rapid City
Legalize cannabis
Cannabis is on the cusp of being legalized federally, and an increasing number of states have already legalized it for either medicinal and/or adult use. Many of our fellow South Dakotans suffer from medical problems and could benefit from medical cannabis, particularly senior citizens and military veterans who have faced tragic suicide rates related to the trauma of the horrors of war while in honorable service to our nation.
While alcohol is legal in South Dakota, and provides a tax revenue stream, cannabis has been left unregulated and untaxed in the black market, preventing effective regulation to keep bad actors out of the industry, and sending cannabis buyers to dealers who deal in other substances. Alcohol prohibition was a failure for our country, yet we have repeated the same mistakes with cannabis, despite cannabis being safer than alcohol for the human body.
It would be prudent for South Dakota to adapt to the times and put in a good system of regulation that creates jobs for law-abiding citizens, opportunities for disadvantaged Native American communities, tax revenue for K-12 and higher education, and allows our farmers to prepare to thrive under new federal laws expected to allow national distribution.
Carol Hafner
Box Elder