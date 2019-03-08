Early childcare issue important
I am disappointed that South Dakota lawmakers are afraid to study the issue of availability of early childcare and education. House Bill 1175 would have created an early learning advisory council to see if there are things that can be done to better the lives of S.D. children. Cost is low and need is great. According to the South Dakota Head Start Association, 74 percent of state children aged 6 or younger had all available parents in the labor force, the second highest rate in the nation.
Having an educated population should be a high priority for our whole country. It would seem a benefit to South Dakota to study the issue of populations that do not have access to pre-K early childhood education. An early learning council would be made up of 12 persons, appointed by the governor. There are similar councils in 48 states.
I want to urge legislators to study ways to help families in S.D. give all children the best possible early educational experience
Janelle Jones
Spearfish
Don’t mix religion and school
I believe that the “In God We Trust” motto shouldn’t be in schools at all. Yes, I understand that people think that America was religious back then, but in all reality, it wasn’t. Our Founding Fathers weren’t that religious, even if that was your understanding.
Religion shouldn’t mix with school life, especially if you believe in something else. In schools, it’s sort of like we believe in science, we base a lot of our knowledge on science itself. Religion can stay in our personal lives, instead of enforcing it on children and making them say something that may make them uncomfortable.
For instance, I know several students that believe in a different religion, like Buddhism, so they don’t believe in Christianity. They shouldn’t be subjected to having to repeat a motto that they don’t live by, and if they do, how does that make America look? Would we be any different than a country who doesn’t give free will?
Destiny Soumpholphakdy
Rapid City
Noem’s hemp position disappoints
Gov. Kristi Noem: I am really disappointed to hear how against hemp you are. I’m also disappointed to hear that you not only haven’t responded to letters sent to you but you ignore emails, phone calls or anything on the topic. It’s very clear that the people want this bill to pass and allow for hemp to be grown in our great state.
I’d suggest you do some research into all the products that can be made from hemp. Wouldn’t you rather see hemp rope made in America, even better made in South Dakota, versus made in China? Last time I checked, hemp is legal as the farm bill that you voted for in the U.S. House was signed by the president.
I respectfully ask what made you change your mind so drastically? The people of South Dakota have taken notice, and we urge you to stop blocking hemp. We know you supported it in the House, and nobody likes a flip flopper. Growing hemp is good for South Dakota farmers and will allow South Dakota to become a leader in an in-demand product. You might be the governor, but this isn’t a dictatorship.
Brian Colson
Rapid City
Lent a time to prepare for Easter
Lent is a time of remembrance of the trials Jesus went through during his 40 days in the desert. It is a time of sacrifice for all Christians to either do without something (not just meat) or to take on an additional task one would not normally do such as increased prayer.
It is interesting that while Lent does have significance for United Methodists today, John Wesley left out all references to it in his Prayer Book for North American Methodists. The majority of medical studies show consumption of meat in moderation, along with a balanced diet, is healthy.
If one wants to use Genesis 1:29 as justification for a vegan diet, how would you explain Genesis 9:3? Lent is a time for all Christians to prepare themselves for the Easter season and the reason God sent Christ to us.
Jerry Densmore
Rapid City