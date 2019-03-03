Reframe child care to help families
In regard to HB 1175: to form an Early Learning Advisory Council:
Early childhood educators and families who need care have no voice to state government in South Dakota. Decisions are made that affect cost, quality, and workforce without representation. We’re one of only few states in the nation without this council, we’re continuing to fall behind in quality of affordable programming, funding for continuing education for our workforce, and equal representation nationally.
Child care support was expressed “unnecessary,” citing children should be home with family. South Dakota’s environment doesn’t currently provide most families this ability. Legislation must provide for the reality of our citizens, not biased opinions of feelings how the world “should be.” Early learning councils are tailored in each state, reflecting the state’s individual value system and family’s needs, as would be the case in South Dakota.
This council wasn’t proposed to mandate child care, push socialist agenda, or indoctrinate children’s sexual orientation. This is biased opinion, not fact.
When we help early childhood educators, we help children and families, support a quality workforce and create a sustainable future for our communities. South Dakota has a child care crisis. Time to reframe child care to help our families and youngest community members.
Jessica Castleberry
Rapid City