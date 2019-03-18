More guns don’t make us safer
In Gov. Noem's article "Permitless carry law helps protect state’s way of life," she said, "Guns fundamentally make us more secure and free." It’s not true. The state's police officer association was strongly against it as was the state sheriff's department association.
A high-ranking official from the Rapid City Police Department said, "The more guns we have presents more opportunities for unintentional or impulse-related firearm activity. The U.S has more gun deaths than the 25 other richest countries combined.
Researchers reported that firearm assaults were 6.8 times more common in states with the least restrictive gun laws vs those with the strictest gun laws. The Second Amendment does not say every citizen has the right to bear arms for self-protection. The Second Amendment was enacted to protect us from an overreaching federal government and to help the U.S. armed forces to defeat any invading army.
I believe that states have the right to grant the "privilege" of licensing hunting, allowing predator control, home protection, and target shooting if the gun owners have had at least one gun safety course. I believe all first-time gun buyers should be required to take a gun safety course.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City
We have the right to protest KXL
Not my Gov. Kristi Noem is wrong to attempt to stop protests against Keystone XL. We have a right to protest the tar sands.
Agreeing with the ACLU of South Dakota, this writer has always opposed the pipeline. The oil is so thick because it comes from the Canadian tar sands. It creates major leaks.
Because it will cross the Oglala Aquifer and could affect the water in eight states, we must continue to protest it. We needed to just say no to it like former President Obama did.
Yet Trump said yes. I for one will continue to protest it crossing our state. I have not missed a single protest against the tar sands and will not start now.
Hazel Bonner
Rapid City