Trump represents America’s worst
I failed to find a punchline to Frank Carroll’s “Trump Represents the Best of America,” assuming it must be sarcasm. His historical ramble discusses major parties’ roles changing over time, leaving relevance to today unclear. Frank drastically overstates differences in roles of parties in promoting “collective wellbeing” i.e. that of human individuals, versus promoting “individual,” i.e. corporate, wealth.
Both major parties’ mainstream supports corporate capitalism, with real human individuals protected by social safety nets, with vigorous debate how that balance works out. Frank continues his strange denunciation of President Obama as divisive, regardless that Obama won more votes than any other candidate ever, supported by many blue collar whites together with minorities and professionals, including reelection after Obamacare passed.
Frank bemoans multiculturalism but ignores its worst aspect, whites now identifying as disempowered victims of elites and minorities, a false role promoted by his hero Trump, whose own lawyers confirm is “a racist, liar and cheat” (per convicted Michael Cohen) and a “(bleeping) liar” for whom merely swearing to tell the truth is an unfair “perjury trap,” since he can’t tell truth (unindicted John Dowd). Mr. Trump is the worst of America, regardless of hugging flags for cameras.
Peter Hasby
Rapid City