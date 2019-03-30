Thanks for leadership on homeless
Thank you Mayor Allender for your leadership on breaking the homelessness cycle, and on its closely related problem, the lack of adequate early childhood education, which allows so many innocent children to fall behind their peers and thereby become at risk of not learning the basic skills they need to succeed in school, in the workplace, and in life.
Addressing these problems is common sense in government. It recognizes that these problems cost us millions every year in wasted tax dollars, create endless human tragedy that fills up our jails, and corrode the moral fabric of our community. While we may never solve them completely, we can do a lot better than we have done up until now.
However, common sense that tackling these problems may be, it requires leadership. I applaud Mayor Allender for providing this leadership.
Jim Leach
Rapid City