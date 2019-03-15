Support the Constitution
Our freshman in the House of Representatives Dusty Johnson voted with 12 other Republicans to uphold the Constitution and voted against the national emergency by Donald Trump. He also did not take a salary during the 35-day shutdown, but our two senior senators did take pay while our 800,000 federal workers did not get paid for 35 days. Now, as the Senate votes to uphold the Constitution, already four Republicans in the Senate plan to vote with the Democrats. Now, John Thune and Mike Rounds have a chance to uphold the Constitution. Only Congress can appropriate money.
The president is trying to go around Congress for money for the wall. Remember Mexico is going to pay for the wall. You cannot build a wall on property unless you purchase the property. It is called eminent domain.
I know about eminent domain, because we had to move from California because of eminent domain, and you have to be compensated for your property. Industrial hemp was voted on by Congress and our governor, while in Congress, voted for it and now is against it. Dusty Johnson voted for hemp as it was in the Farm Bill.
Dennis Little
Rapid City
Trump represents worst of America
Frank Carroll, in his March 5 column trashing the Democratic Party, repeats the right's nonsensical assumption that the Democratic and Republican parties hold the same positions they did 155 years ago, when southern Democrats supported slavery and the Republicans under Lincoln supported emancipation. From the Civil War and Reconstruction right up to the 1960s, both parties were infested with racism, sexism and class prejudice, the only difference between them being that the Republican Party came to represent the rich exclusively, and still does, and the Democratic Party came to represent everyone else, and still does.
When LBJ got the Civil Rights package passed into law, the racist southern Democrats deserted en masse to the Republican Party and are now its base.
Finally, you need a new headline writer. Carroll wrote: "President Trump, whatever else we may think, still represents the strength of our indivisible union, warts and all." At least he admits to the "warts" plaguing this administration, though I'd call them cancers. Your headline writer hyped that up to "Trump Represents Best of America", which is probably the least true headline ever published.
Larry Zenor
Rapid City