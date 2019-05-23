Support Evans for Ward 2
I support Bill Evans, Ward 2 candidate for city council. He has educated Rapid City music students for 40 years, bringing out the best in them. Bill will bring that same enthusiasm, vision and commitment to serving on the city council.
Carman Timmerman
Rapid City
Vote Allender for mayor
I’m endorsing Steven Allender for the mayor of Rapid City. I’m a local business owner, president of the S.D. Association for the Education of Young Children, and have been a resident of Rapid City for 36 years.
Mayor Allender has been a thoughtful and respectful advocate for the importance of quality early learning experiences for children in our city. His work with the National League of Cities will transform Rapid City into an Early Learning Community where all children in all early learning environments can learn and thrive. He has taken on the future of our city by supporting our community’s youngest citizens and their families, efforts unparalleled in the history of our town.
Mayor Allender has also been a strong supporter of small business and economic development, which is resulting in better systems, support and development of our workforce. Many areas overlooked for decades are getting the attention they desperately need in order for our city to continue to grow and excel.
Steven Allender shows kindness and compassion for our citizens while judiciously making tough decisions. He is an excellent choice for the mayor of Rapid City.
Jessica Castleberry
Rapid City