Killing a child is always murder
On April 28, I was able to see part of the movie, “Unplanned,” sponsored by The Cathedral and playing at the Elks Theater in Rapid City. The part which I saw involved the resignation of the clinic director of a Planned Parenthood Clinic because of her concerns about the cruelty of terminating an unborn baby's life.
This awakened in me the significant concerns which I had two to three months ago. At that time, Dr. Ralph Northam, governor of Virginia and child neurologist, had strongly supported a bill which would allow termination of a child's life up to and after delivery at 40 weeks gestational age. Presumably, this would allow the child's mother time enough to decide the fate of her damaged/deformed child.
My experiences with neurologically-damaged children and their parents as a child neurologist has convinced me that no child's life should be terminated before term or after term. Furthermore, my sensibilities convinced me that killing a child before its natural birth time, or after, is still killing a child.
Fortunately for Dr. Northam, the whole controversy over his support of this bill was quickly overshadowed by the news that he posed for a college yearbook picture in “blackface” or as a KKK guy. The underlying question for supporters of abortion still remains: At what age is killing any child considered murder?
Dr. Keith Alan Kelts
Rapid City
You have free articles remaining.
Plastics are killing ocean creatures
I love whales. Don't you? Did you read about the 26-foot-long sperm whale and her unborn fetus that were found dead recently off of Sardinia, Italy? The whale had 48.5 pounds of plastic in her stomach. Plastic trash is found in 90 percent of seabirds. In 1960, plastic was only found in fewer than 5 percent of them. Now, they almost certainly are headed for extinction.
In the ocean, plastics break down into smaller and smaller fragments that are the perfect size for the largest filter feeding whales to ingest. Every year, 8 million metric tons of plastics end up in our oceans. That is equivalent to five grocery bags filled with plastic for every foot of coastline in the world. In 2025 the annual input is expected to be 10 bags full of plastic per foot of coastline. The Bible tells Christians to be "Stewards of the Earth; yet plastics kill over 100 million marine animals each year. We can't be strict nationalists to the exclusion or the detriment of the planet.
Since God created everything, we are all related. That's what the Dakota, Lakota, and Nakota people have known for millennia. Genetics has also proved it.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City