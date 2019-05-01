Adopt international Rx pricing plan
Most folks agree that many prescription drugs are expensive. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has published a plan to lower the cost of drug expenditures for Medicare Part B. Instead of paying the drug manufacturer's average sales price, the plan calls for using the average sales price of the drugs in Japan, Canada and 14 other developed countries in Europe.
This International Pricing Model is planned to go into effect in the spring of 2020 and run for 5 years, paying less each year from the current pricing model until at end of the period being 100 percent at the International Pricing Model. The estimated savings to Medicare is 30 percent and savings are also expected for private prescription drug health plans.
Some oppose the plan, believing that price-fixing will result in less innovation in drug research, that it’s not free market, and those other countries subsidize their drug companies. They must have forgotten that we taxpayers also subsidize our mega-billion-dollar drug companies' research.
Studies have shown that if they spend $100 billion annually, they pay 60 percent of the cost, we taxpayers pay a third and the balance is paid by donations from others. Hopefully the plan will result in lower drug prices.
David Hall
Box Elder