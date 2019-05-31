Keep ‘no wake lake’ at Deerfield
Maybe the supporters of the petition to our GF&P Commissioners to increase the boat speeds on Deerfield Lake to 25 mph need to use the four other major Hills lakes if they feel the need for speed.
Let those of us who love the peace, quiet and calm of this “no wake lake” have one major Hills lake to safely navigate with our float tubes, canoes and kayaks.
C’mon, commissioners, protect this beautiful place. There is enough speed and noise on the rest of our lakes.
Richard Scheiber
Rapid City
Your God no party to our politics
It seems as though there is (and always has been) some sort of interference going on in our elections. So much so that we as enlightened voters should expect it. My guess is that no matter how much interference occurs we will welcome it as long as it hurts the other party. It's a fact that politics is a dirty business, so why would anyone (evangelicals) want to mix it with "red-letter" biblical ideals. The answer is: They prefer to contemplate practical worldly affairs alongside the abstract concepts of hope offered by Christianity.
As far as I can figure, the marriage of these two principles undoubtedly ends in philosophical divorce, so an evangelical voting bloc is in fact a false flag institution. People have the right to vote as they please but not to infer that God is in any way a party to their politics.
Separation of church and state is meant to avoid all worldly religious interference. With all the help the modern GOP gets from the Ruskies, the churches, the FBI, Fox News and big capitalism, it's a tribute to democracy that we the people still hold our share of power, at least for now.
Dave Freytag
Rapid City
Schools seeking too much money
As the days pass and there is constant coverage of how bad the school buildings are, I am concerned about how things have been allowed to get this bad. My tax assessment surprised me to see that the schools accounts for roughly 50 percent of my tax bill, $7.972 for every $1,000. I understand there is a proposed $2.37 per $1,000 increase that amounts to 30 percent. A 20 percent increase in taxes overall.
As a senior citizen on a ﬁxed income, though I don't have children in the Rapid City school system, I can assure you I have no qualms about supporting the children in their education. I don't agreed with things that have happened in this community in the past. A few items are the expansion of the civic center, voted down by the community and now is being built. The Vision Fund, which I thought was a one and done tax, now lives on in perpetuity.
I'm afraid the new school tax will be around for a long time to come. And, do we really need a $25 million fine arts wing at Stevens? You give a politician a dollar, he will ﬁnd some place to spend it.
Charles Yarbrough
Rapid City