Angry about OneHeart spending
Taxpayers are angry because extravagant spending for the homeless OneHeart project was rammed through the council at the March 18 meeting. They skipped a required meeting because of a blizzard and the vote may not be legal if challenged. The issue was scheduled for a quick vote without time for voter input. Huge Vision Fund dollars were committed for the homeless buildings but building repair money will come out of the property tax fund which is earmarked for schools and for the Capital Improvement Fund.
Planning studies done by professionals recommended not mixing the homeless with businesses: Sales tax revenue will be lower. It was a huge mistake to locate the homeless on expensive NAU properties. Property tax revenue for schools and other projects is lost when properties are taken off the tax rolls.
Total taxpayer dollars for the homeless are so massive that the issue should have been put on the ballot at a regular election. Mayor Allender, the unfinished homeless projects should be moved to a cheaper location now. A high-priced location is not needed for their success. The homeless projects are taking money away from important projects, including schools and infrastructure.
Edie Boulter
Rapid City
You have free articles remaining.
Celebrate Foreign Service Day
As a retired member of the United States Foreign Service I was proud to represent the interests and values of America in numerous countries over my 23 years of service. This week, my active duty colleagues in the Foreign Service will celebrate Foreign Service Day, designated by the U.S. Senate in 1996 as the first Friday in May each year.
America’s network of embassies is operated and staffed by members of the U.S. Foreign Service who have learned the local language and customs and know how to navigate the terrain. American businesses depend greatly on these diplomats to work with countries to establish rules and remove obstacles to enable them to compete and operate overseas on a level playing field. When American businesses expand their reach across the globe, they create new opportunities and open new markets. Nearly 30,000 jobs in South Dakota depend on these efforts.
This economic diplomacy is increasingly critical as our country faces growing challenges to our global leadership, particularly from rising powers such as China. I, for one, support the full use of our diplomatic efforts to help to maintain American global leadership in all areas, because if we don’t lead, who will?
Daryl Zimmerman
Sturgis