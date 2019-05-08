Ellsworth is polluted real estate
Awhile back, South Dakota’s congressional crowd was in Rapid City, cheering on the chamber of commerce crowd announcing that the B-21 bomber would be coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base. However, probably not until 2025 and most likely long after the B-1 has faded from sight.
One question I have is why will there be additional hundreds more people coming in support?
Will these planes require more people to keep them in the air? Another question I have: Will our government accept the fact that the base is the most polluted piece of real estate in South Dakota? How will we as a nation compensate those whose water and land we have ruined with the use of firefighting chemicals as well as other pollutants?
These people can’t use their water to grow gardens or to bathe in. Did any of the chamber of commerce and others remember them in your Easter Sunday prayers or were you only thinking of the jingle of coins in your pocket supporting the worst kind of socialism, but covering it with a military blanket? Maybe Pat Buchanan was right: We are the world’s imperialists.
Marvin Kammerer
Rapid City
Is it for party or country?
Party or country is the question for Republicans now. During the impeachment of President Clinton then Rep. John Thune said, “The President genuinely believes that he is telling the truth. We are left with one of two equally miserable realities: either the President chooses contempt and complete disregard for the truth, or his conscience is so diminished as to leave him unable to discern the truth from his lies. Both conclusions are ruinous to a constitutional republic whose leaders must command the trust of those they lead.”
Lying to the American people is a betrayal of trust.
Now in 2019 we have President Trump, of whom the Washington Post has documented over 10,000 lies in just a little over two years as president. Are these lies grounds for impeachment Sen. Thune? The Republican Party has neglected its responsibility to the country and is now an active enabler of a lying president whose primary interest is enriching himself. His domestic and foreign policies are guided only by what makes his political base happy – not what is good for the country.
Sen. Thune — Party or country? I and the other voters of South Dakota will be paying attention to you.
Richard Peterson
Wewela