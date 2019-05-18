Trapping program waste of money
April 1 of this year, our newly elected governor unleashed a deadly onslaught on natural predators in this state. In one month, 10,000 have been killed that we are aware of.
Who is counting the numbers of babies that have perished because their mothers were searching for food and unluckily ended up in one of these traps that has been funded with our tax dollars? The lowest number I have seen is $500,000. Why, one asks?
They could possibly eat a pheasant egg, but so could feral cats or people’s pets. But none of those are the real culprits for the pheasant numbers, it is humans destroying their natural habitat. But then should a bird imported from China have a natural habitat? They aren’t even from our hemisphere. So many who defend this cruel Program proclaim that raccoons are not native, well they are from this hemisphere.
Couldn’t our money be spent so much more wisely than trapping and killing animals? Are there not enough potholes to fix this spring? When is the next bomb cyclone?
Louise McGannon
Mitchell