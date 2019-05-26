Disc golf is a great sport
I have been pleased to recently read about the future development of the LaCroix disc golf and park area. I am 82 years old and have played disc golf locally for about as long as the courses have existed in town. I was shown the enjoyment of the sport by my great niece, Julianna Korver, five times women's world champion.
I suppose if you wish to hit a little ball with a stick and then for exercise get into a little car and go try to find it, it is all right for some. I really prefer to physically throw something, and then actually walk over to it and repeat the process in the beautiful usually ungroomed outdoors. To play you also do not have to pay hundreds for golf clubs and hundreds for course membership.
Disc golf is easy to start but can get as complicated as you wish to make it. Like golf, there are disks for short drives, long drives, putting, even for curving left or right. However, you can also play quite well with just a putter and a driver and have little chance of losing them (usually). It is a great game and exercise.
Jon Boone
Rapid City
Is Trump really truthful?
If President Trump is really trying to be truthful to the American people, he will, 1) Exert his inﬂuence to have the entire Mueller report released, 2) release his tax returns to ensure undue outside or foreign inﬂuence didn’t occur, 3) Stop the “Executive Privilege” excuse for not allowing his former attorney (McGahn) and many other parties to go before an equally important branch of government, the legislature (whom citizens in each state elected).
If Trump really wants American’s to get the truth, let’s get this out in the open, let our citizens decide.
Nothing else is getting done except directives, etc., from the president, not the legislature. Such are actions of a dictator, not a democracy.
Robert B. Perceval
Box Elder
Care needed with affiliations
The Journal should only identify a person as speaking for an organization, when that person announces they are speaking on behalf of an organization. Recently the Journal indicated that Tonchi Weaver spoke on behalf of Citizens for Liberty at the special school board meeting called to discuss Lafawn Janis’ petition to be placed on the ballot.
She did not announce she was speaking for any organization, and neither did other persons that spoke. I announced I represented Christopher Green in his challenge to her petition but did not indicate I was speaking for him then, as he had already spoken on his own accord.
Other organization members, speciﬁcally: Family Heritage Alliance; Citizens for Academic Transparency; Wingnuts; South Dakota Parents in Education; and past and present legislators were present and some spoke as well. There was an American Indian woman that spoke. None of those speakers were identiﬁed as speaking for an organization they belonged to, and they were not, and shouldn’t have been so identiﬁed.
Ms. Janis announced in other forums she believed she would have prevailed in state court. Then why did she ﬁle in federal court?
Kenneth E. “Chuck” Jasper
Rapid City
Tips for driving in dense fog
We get a lot of challenging driving conditions in this area, snow, ice, slush, fog, to name a few. Over many years I've had a lot of experience as a commercial driver, sports car racing, ice racing and others. One thing I want to share is my experience driving in fog.
It goes without saying to adjust your speed according to visibility, headlights on. One thing lot's of people never think about is safely turning from one road to another when the fog is very bad. Stop, turn off the radio, the engine or anything that makes noise, open both side windows and listen for traffic, which can be heard long before you can see it. When all is quiet, proceed with caution.
Verlin Schultz
Hill City