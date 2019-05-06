The left should get over it
When will the left get over the fact that they had a very poor candidate in Hillary? Trump won the office of president. They constantly blame his victory on Russia interference but never say a word about the Hillary campaign rigging the primaries so she would be the candidate. Not one word about the thousands of illegal votes from insurgents from south of the border and the multitude of lies told by the left-controlled media and the hatred spewed by so-called elected officials such as Waters, Schiff, Boxer, Polosi, Shumer and last but not least Feinstein — of course I could throw in a few hundred more.
Under the left’s control all citizens are in danger with no control of our borders anything and everything can and will come into our country resulting in higher taxes to support these insurgents when our own people are neglected such veterans, homeless, poor people on and on.
Just get over your hatred and put America first.
Jack Dean
Rapid City
You have free articles remaining.
More untruths from the right
While the consummation of the public and the Mueller report findings still hasn't reached an acceptable resolution, the president’s so called "conservative" legal team is short-circuiting the process into what can appropriately be named their "midnight at the dirty book store" summary.
Their half-baked conclusions only satisfy themselves at Mueller's expense. Rudy, Rod, Billy Bar and Donny have no truck with truth, but self-aggrandizement seems to fit their strategy well.
Instead of draining the swamp, an actual "swamp-thing" is spawning offspring all over the place. Let’s not forget pretty boy Hanity and the friendly Fox five (whose pants must fit like a glove) in Trump-thing's menagerie of lagoon dwellers. Other alligators trolling the Senate sub-committees are trying their best not to get snagged up but alas they swim in the Trump Kool-Aid so in 2020, I'm sure the "grim reapers" hook will be making the Rounds, eh Mike. Or do you think you can still Benda the rules? Too many scandals leave you short. And by the way Sen. John Thune, you don't stand tall in Trump’s wake either.
Dave Freytag
Rapid City