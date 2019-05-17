Zany left pushes ‘Equality Act’
After reading the content of Nancy Pelosi's "Equality Act," I would suggest you consider the following points that this bill would enact:
• The act would force employers to cover abortions, and medical professionals to perform or assist in performing abortions.
• The act would force employers to pay for sex "reassignment" procedures in their health insurance plans, and require medical professionals to perform them.
• The act would force all schools and businesses to open their women's bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, and sport teams to boys who "identify as" girls and to men who "identify as" women.
• The act could be used to force the military to pay for "reassignments" procedures and force the military to accept recruits suffering from gender dysphoria who are not combat-ready.
• The act would force faith-based adoption agencies to either violate their conviction that every child deserves both a mother and a father or to stop serving children in need altogether.
• The act would force a variety of small business owners to violate their beliefs about marriage, sexuality, and gender.
I'm opposed to this insane type of legislation that the zany left wing extremists are endorsing. How about you?
Bob Geis
Rapid City