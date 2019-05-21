Stores step up in smoking fight
What a great day for Wall-Mart, Sam's and Walgreens. On July 1, they will raise the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21 and will stop selling flavored vaping products.
Wouldn’t it be great if the rest of the corporations big and small would develop a conscience and do the same? All the convenience stores will scream about their profits, but what about the harm they are doing to our youth and the cost of the related tobacco sickness and deaths — or doesn't that matter?
All I can say is anybody that says that these big box stores don’t care better rethink their ideas. We need more corporations to think about the welfare of our youths over their large profits.
Clayton Hieb
Rapid City
Allender best choice for mayor
Democracy in Action is a nonpartisan grassroots movement of women in Rapid City working to bring about progressive change in South Dakota. The group meets on a weekly basis for discussion, education and planning.
One of the education features is inviting people involved in all levels of government to share views, bring the group up to date and to answer questions. Mayor Allender sits with these politically astute women on a regular basis for such sessions. I’ve thought often that he might feel a bit like Daniel in the lioness's den — the mayor is given no slack when these discussions occur. They are productive give and take conversations.
I’ve always found him to be willing to listen and to consider various perspectives. I appreciate that about him. His support of early childhood education and his work to help those who are homeless have impressed me. I plan to vote for him in June and would ask that you do the same.
Anita Page
Rapid City