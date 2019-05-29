What men do kills children
It's time men got their noses out of what women do with their bodies and recognize that what men do kills and maims many more babies and little children as well as pregnant women.
Their constant drive to be big boss on the planet rules everything. While Trump focuses on the Mexican border, down in El Salvador gangs murder people of all ages and sexes and that has been going on for years with no mercy for the young. What does the United States do about that? Use gas on little kids.
If we taught boys as well as girls to take care of babies and toddlers, perhaps their love for guns and violence would dissipate somewhat. As it is, we're teaching them to murder.
When one bomb can kill millions of people, all ages and sexes, that is definitely murder. And still they expect a teen to carry a fetus from rape. What do you people consider as really immoral if not that? Wolves are more humane. Those who believe in a caring god should consider that
if He didn't want abortion, He should have said so in his highly praised book, but not one word. But lots of killing.
Margaret Minkel
Rapid City
Hospice must be available
I want to congratulate senators Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Congressman Ron Kind from Wisconsin and Congresswoman Jackie Walorski of Indiana for working together, across the aisle, to reintroduce the Rural Access to Hospice Act (H.R.2594/S.1190).
I encourage our members of Congress to pass the Rural Access to Hospice Act so that all Americans can have timely access to high-quality hospice care.
In many of our rural communities, primary care providers serve in Rural Health Clinics, which means they are unable to accept Medicare payment for hospice services — leaving individuals and families in rural America unable to access important end-of-life care. This is unfair. No one should ever be denied the benefits of hospice care because of where they live. Please join me in urging Congress to pass the Rural Access to Hospice Act to ensure all people receive the care they need at the end of life.
Dawn Hurney
Hot Springs
Sen. DiSanto shows poor taste
An open letter to state Sen. Lynne DiSanto — my personal opinion is that celebrating the birthday of a missing child was in very poor taste. In addition, you ignored many comments that releasing balloons is considered hazardous for the environment and animals. You have lost my vote.
Lani Olson
Rapid City
Trump endangers freedom
Our Democracy is clearly in danger because of Trump and his Republican supporters. I call it the “Trump effect,” where lies, greed, hate, bigotry, women demeaning, demeaning of anyone that is not white, rich and male, along with pure lawlessness — that is the new America under Trump.
Some Republicans want to create a theocracy controlled by religious fanatics, others a fascist-like state where the laws only apply to a selected group of people. Too many former good people are willing to allow Trump and his Republican supporters to destroy Social Security and Medicare so they can finally get rid of anything they perceive as socialism. These Republicans have learned to lie to the people about what their priorities really are. They want to keep absolute control of every aspect of the working people’s lives so they can retain 98 percent of Americans’ wealth in the hands of 2 percent of the people.
If South Dakotan Republicans continue this trend of electing people like Thune, Rounds and Noem, they will be responsible for a crisis that we have never witnessed in this country, and perhaps the end of America’s democracy, and with it our freedom.
Brent Cox
Sturgis
Culpable in climate disaster
Why would the Journal even print the recent letter regarding climate change in which every fact stated is demonstrably false. I don’t need to provide the evidence.
This is the very disinformation tactic that the worst of humanity is waging to bring Armageddon to fruition. You know better, or at worst, you are implicated in our inexorable spiral to catastrophe.
Ross Rudel
Rapid City
Allender an excellent leader
Many years ago it was my pleasure to travel to cities and towns around South Dakota to discuss their thoughts, plans and abilities to encourage local business and community development. From this work with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, I gained some insight into how local governments worked well, and in some cases how they didn’t work at all.
Those which were lucky, or enlightened enough, to elect good leaders meant they had strong, thoughtful and collaborative leaders. These leaders were, in my words, comfortable in their own skin. They weren’t trying to aggrandize themselves or hold power over others. Rather they felt a higher calling. They had a knack for dealing with the push and pull of many interests and sorting out what was important to move ahead for the greater good.
I believe Steve Allender is, and has proven himself to be, one of these unique leaders. I wish him the best and will be proud to cast my vote for him in the upcoming election.
Wes Shelton
Rapid City
Greg Strommen for city council
I want to encourage my fellow Rapid City residents to elect Greg Strommen to our city council. I have known Greg for nearly 30 years and found him to be an honorable and intelligent man who really loves Rapid City. Greg’s keen mind has built a long and successful career as a trial lawyer while introducing him to a broad range of Rapid Citians.
Greg has a deep faith and has guided many less-fortunate people through the legal process. Greg's compassion, empathy and intelligence will serve us well for years to come. Vote Strommen for city council.
Tom Haggerty
Rapid City
The real climate change facts
This is in response to the May 20 letter to the editor on anthropogenic (man-caused) climate change. The writer does not state where he retrieved his facts, and he wants to know where the evidence is for anthropogenic climate change. I retrieved some facts from a source I trust, the NASA website https://climate.nasa.gov.
These are the facts: current CO2 levels (411 ppm) are at their highest in 650,000 years; 18 of the 19 warmest years on record have occurred since 2001; in 2012 Arctic summer sea ice shrank to the lowest extent on record and is shrinking at a rate of 12.8 percent per decade; satellite data shows that the Earth’s polar ice sheets are losing mass at a rate of 413 billion metric tons per year; global average sea level has risen nearly 7 inches (178 millimeters) over the past 100 years at a rate of 3.3 millimeters per year. These are just a few of the facts.
The NOAA website also has ample data on anthropogenic climate change. I suggest that science deniers go to these websites and educate themselves.
Lynn DesLauriers
Rapid City