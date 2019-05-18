Keep explosions out of Rushmore
As Gov. Noem and the U.S. Department of Interior consider bringing fireworks back to Mount Rushmore, they should take into account that for many animals — and many veterans, seniors and people with sound sensitivities — the bone-rattling booms and bangs are terrifying, not fun.
Unnerved by the explosions, and desperate to escape them, dogs and cats are injured, lost or killed in traffic every year. Birds have abandoned their nests, sometimes orphaning their fledglings, and crashed into buildings. For veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, the blasts can trigger combat flashbacks, hypervigilance, intrusive thoughts and even suicide.
The Fourth can be celebrated without subjecting anyone to such trauma. Communities around the country have replaced fireworks displays with mini-drones that use colored LED lights to create spectacular shows, while others are using silent fireworks.
Choreographed to patriotic music, both deliver all of the awe without the anguish, ensuring a happy holiday all around.
Craig Shapiro
Norfolk, VA